-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: SAA continues military operation in Idlib
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Syrian Arab Army (SAA) units continued their advance in Idlib’s southern countryside on Tuesday, taking control of at least three villages, according to the state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
Footage shows SAA soldiers on tanks and convoys of armoured vehicles driving on roads in the area. Smoke could also be seen billowing in the distance in the area of fighting.
Ma’ar Tamater and Ma’artasin are two of the villages liberated by the Syrian army units, following clashes with militant groups. According to SANA, SAA forces also recaptured the village of Ba’arbo.
The advance comes amid Ankara’s increased military presence in Idlib after the SAA announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo.
Video ID: 20200225-074
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200225-074
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly