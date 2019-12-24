Syria: SAA continues offensive in Idlib countryside

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its operations in the south eastern countryside of Idlib Governorate on Monday, regaining control over several villages near the Turkish military observation point.

“After taking control of the village of Saqeah, the Turkish military observation point is now encircled from all sides. As we can see are some heavy equipment moving there including an armored vehicle as well as an excavator drilling.” A Syrian Arab Army officer reported.

Footage shows a number of armoured vehicles and an excavator operating at the Turkish observation point as well as Syrian Arab army units deploying tanks and artillery as they advance in the area.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) the strategic town of Jarjanaz is under the control of Syrian Arab army units.

