Syria: SAA forces cordon off Turkish observation post in Idlib
Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces reportedly cordoned off a Turkish observation post on the M5 highway in the southern Idlib countryside on Sunday.
Footage shows vehicles and SAA forces near the observation post, with smoke rising in the distance.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Ankara was prepared to use “military force” again in Syria if the ceasefire was not respected.
The SAA is seeking to regain control of the strategic M5 highway linking the capital Damascus with Aleppo, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect on January 12.
