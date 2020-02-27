Syria: SAA launches counter-offensive over Saraqib

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a counter-attack against Turkish-backed militant groups in Saraqib on Thursday, hours after they claimed they had captured the town.

Footage filmed in Tell Mardikh, a village to the south of Saraqib, shows SAA forces deploying artillery, tanks and soldiers during the military operations.

“It [Turkey] supports the militant groups with artillery and armoured vehicles and all kinds of weaponry, which compelled some of the [SAA] units to retreat from a number of points, and now the SAA is working on regaining control and this will happen in less than 24 hours,” a Syrian Arab Army officer said.

In recent days clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Turkish-backed militants in Idlib countryside intensified as the latter sought to regain its lost control over the town, which lies strategically on the intersection of the M5 and M4 highways.

On Wednesday, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing the Turkish Parliament, “We will not take the slightest step back in Idlib,” adding Turkey will soon find a way to use airspace in its battle over Idlib.

Ankara’s increased military presence in Idlib came after the SAA announced it had regained full control over the towns and villages surrounding Aleppo as well as several villages in Idlib countryside.

