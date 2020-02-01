-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: SAA patrols recently recaptured Khan Tuman area
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was seen patrolling the area near Khan Tuman, in the vicinity of southern Aleppo, Friday, after it had been recaptured.
The SAA soldiers can be seen walking through the streets, with debris from destroyed buildings scattered around.
The Khan Tuman area was retaken hours after Maraat al-Numan, recapture of which allowed SAA to move forward into the Idlib countryside and the M5 highway.
Video ID: 20200201-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly