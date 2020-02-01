Syria: SAA patrols recently recaptured Khan Tuman area

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was seen patrolling the area near Khan Tuman, in the vicinity of southern Aleppo, Friday, after it had been recaptured.

The SAA soldiers can be seen walking through the streets, with debris from destroyed buildings scattered around.

The Khan Tuman area was retaken hours after Maraat al-Numan, recapture of which allowed SAA to move forward into the Idlib countryside and the M5 highway.

Video ID: 20200201-013

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200201-013

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly