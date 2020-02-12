Syria: SAA reclaims research facility close to M5 highway

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage from Wednesday shows the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas after it was deserted by militants in the wake of Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advances along the strategic M5 highway in the Aleppo countryside.

Footage shows tanks seemingly on the M5 highway and the destroyed research facility abandoned by militants. Walls are covered in inscriptions purportedly left behind by Harakat Ahrar al-Sham al-Islamiyya and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants.

M5 is a key road linking Aleppo, the economic hub of Syria, with the capital Damascus, crossing the central governorates of Hama and Homs.

