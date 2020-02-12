-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: SAA reclaims research facility close to M5 highway
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Footage from Wednesday shows the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas after it was deserted by militants in the wake of Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advances along the strategic M5 highway in the Aleppo countryside.
Footage shows tanks seemingly on the M5 highway and the destroyed research facility abandoned by militants. Walls are covered in inscriptions purportedly left behind by Harakat Ahrar al-Sham al-Islamiyya and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants.
M5 is a key road linking Aleppo, the economic hub of Syria, with the capital Damascus, crossing the central governorates of Hama and Homs.
Video ID: 20200212-054
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200212-054
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly