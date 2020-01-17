Syria: SAA resumes military operation in Idlib

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed its military operation against militant groups in Idlib southeastern countryside on Thursday.

Footage shows SAA forces deploying artillery, tanks and soldiers during the military operations.

According to sources quoted by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), SAA forces were responding to militants’ attacks.

The operations took place around the villages of Tal Khatra, Abu Jarif and Kherbet Dawoud.

The escalation came despite a new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey, which support opposing sides in Syria’s nearly nine-year conflict, went into effect on Sunday.

