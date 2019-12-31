-
Syria: SAA resumes military operations in Idlib countryside
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its operations near Ma’arrat al-Numan in the southeastern countryside of Syria’s Idlib Governorate on Monday.
Footage shows SAA forces deploying artillery fire, rocket launcher, and soldiers being transported during the military operations. According to one SAA soldier, their forces “were able liberate 46 villages and farms, Jarjanaz was the [most] significant one,” and that the recent break in operations was due to weather conditions.
According to media reports, clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) in the Idlib countryside have intensified in the last weeks. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that over 280,000 people have fled their homes in northwest Syria during the period of the 1st to the 29th of December.
