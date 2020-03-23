Syria: Shoigu meets Assad in Damascus to discuss Idlib ceasefire

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Monday for talks on the Idlib situation.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Shoigu and Assad discussed ways to ensure a lasting ceasefire in Idlib, the last remaining militant stronghold in Syria.

The two also talked about Russia providing humanitarian aid to Syria and the country’s economic recovery.

