Syria: Syrian Arab Army advances in Idlib countryside

Syrian Arab Army (SAA) forces reported making steady advances in the south eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as they continue their offensive.

“We continue our military operations on the axis of the town of Maarat al-Numan amid heavy clashes. We have achieved great results, the army units have managed to take control over 25 towns and villages. There were many strategic hills that were liberated and today we can say that we are on the outskirts of the town of Jarjanaz.” a Syrian Arab Army officer said.

Footage shows SAA soldiers deploying tanks and artillery, as they advanced in the area.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the SAA forces reportedly captured al-Tehh city as well as the villages of al-Hraki, al-Qrati, al-Burj, Tal al-Homsi, Tahtaya near the town of Maarat al-Numan.

