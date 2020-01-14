-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Syria: Three human corridors for civilians from militant-held territory opened in Idlib
Syrian authorities reportedly opened three humanitarian corridors in the Idlib province on Monday, to allow civilians from areas controlled by militants to cross into government-controlled territory.
Footage shows groups of people walking through a military checkpoint near the town of al-Hobeit, in the Ma’arrat al-Nu’man district of Idlib province, where they were handed food supplies by troops. Many could also be seen leaving on buses.
According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the corridors were opened in Al-Hobeit, as well as in the town of Abu al-Duhur, south of Aleppo, and al-Hadher village in the Mount Simeon district of Aleppo province.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200113-046
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly