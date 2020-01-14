Syria: Three human corridors for civilians from militant-held territory opened in Idlib

Syrian authorities reportedly opened three humanitarian corridors in the Idlib province on Monday, to allow civilians from areas controlled by militants to cross into government-controlled territory.

Footage shows groups of people walking through a military checkpoint near the town of al-Hobeit, in the Ma’arrat al-Nu’man district of Idlib province, where they were handed food supplies by troops. Many could also be seen leaving on buses.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the corridors were opened in Al-Hobeit, as well as in the town of Abu al-Duhur, south of Aleppo, and al-Hadher village in the Mount Simeon district of Aleppo province.

