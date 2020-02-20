Syria: Turkish ambulances cross border from Idlib region

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Turkish ambulances were seen entering Turkey from Syria at the Cilvegozu Border Gate on Thursday.

Footage from the Cilvegozu Border Gate shows ambulances driving from Idlib countryside through the border crossing into Turkey.

Earlier on Thursday Turkey`s Minister of Defence said on Twitter that two Turkish soldiers were killed and five more injured in airstrikes in the Idlib region on the same day.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a Turkish military operation to push back the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from Idlib province was a “matter of time.”

On February 11, Turkish forces and the SAA clashed in the area surrounding the town of Saraqib.

