Syria: Turkish army establishes outpost in western Aleppo countryside
Amid ongoing clashes with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Turkish forces have established a new military outpost on Al-Jinah-Atareb Road in the western Aleppo countryside.
Footage filmed close to Abin Semaan village on Wednesday, shows the Turkish military convoy complete with tanks in the Aleppo countryside.
This comes after five Turkish soldiers were reportedly killed and as many injured when the SAA launched an offensive on the airport of Taftanaz, in the Idlib province, on Monday.
Video ID: 20200212-041
