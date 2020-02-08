Syria: Turkish military convoy crosses border amid SAA advance in Idlib

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Turkish military convoy crossed the Syrian border, entering the opposition-controlled north-eastern part of the country on Friday.

Footage filmed at Kafr Lusin village, near Kafaldin, shows a large convoy of tanks, armoured vehicles and supply trucks driving under the Turkish flags.

According to reports, Ankara increased its military presence in Syria after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered a strategic town of Saraqib, near Idlib, after days of a military offensive.

