Syria: Turkish military convoy enters Sarmada in northern Idlib

A Turkish military convoy was seen entering the town of Sarmada, in the north of Syria’s Idlib Governorate on Sunday, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued its military offensive in the eastern Idlib countryside.

Footage shows a Turkish military convoy of tanks and other vehicles entering Sarmada.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara was prepared to use “military force” again in Syria if the ceasefire was not respected.

The SAA is seeking to regain control of the M5 highway, an economically essential road that links the capital Damascus to Aleppo, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey that went into effect on January 12.

