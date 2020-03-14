Syria war: Idlib residents struggle with daily life

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire is largely holding in Idlib, Syria’s last remaining rebel-held area.

But for the nearly one million people displaced by the latest fighting, finding refuge is a daily struggle.

Some have even been forced to live in graveyards.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Hatay near the Turkey-Syria border.

