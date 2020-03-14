Share
0 0 0 0

Syria war: Idlib residents struggle with daily life

4 hours ago

The Russian-Turkish ceasefire is largely holding in Idlib, Syria’s last remaining rebel-held area.
But for the nearly one million people displaced by the latest fighting, finding refuge is a daily struggle.
Some have even been forced to live in graveyards.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Hatay near the Turkey-Syria border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Syria #Idlib

Leave a Comment