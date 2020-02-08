-
Syria war: Turkey sends military reinforcements to Idlib
Turkey has sent reinforcements to its forces in the Idlib province of Syria, the last rebel-held region in the country.
The armoured vehicles and tanks were headed for the observation posts that Turkey has already set up in the province, following an advance by Syrian government forces that could pave the way for them to mount an offensive on the provincial capital.
But as Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu reports, Turkey is determined to stop that.
