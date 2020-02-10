-
Syrian army takes Idlib crossroads town despite Turkish warnings
Syrian government forces have taken control of dozens of villages in the northwest of the country as they continue their campaign to seize the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.
But Turkey says it will not stand for this and has sent more troops to the region as the fighting has sent hundreds of thousands of Syrians fleeing to northwards.
Turkey has given Syria’s government until the end of this month to pull its military back.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra has more from Istanbul.
