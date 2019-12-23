Syrian exodus: Erdogan says Turkey cannot handle “new migrant wave”

Turkey’s president has warned that Turkey “cannot handle” any more refugees from Syria. Tens of thousands of people have fled to the Turkish border in recent days amid increased bombardment of the rebel-led Idlib province. Idlib is the last major Syrian region still under rebel control. Turkey already hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees and President Erdogan argues there is “no room” to take any more.

