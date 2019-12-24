-
Syrian government seizes assets of businessman Rami Makhlouf
Syrian customs officials have seized the assets of Rami Makhlouf, one of the country’s wealthiest businessmen, and others involved in Syria’s private sector, citing “customs violations”.
It is the first such order issued for Makhlouf, who is the cousin of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. He has been accused of importing products – including oil and gas – without paying applicable charges and fees.
According to a statement issued by the General Directorate of Customs, the decision comes to “guarantee the rights of the public treasury from fees and fines due to a case related to violating import regulations and other fines”.
Chris Doyle, a Middle East analyst and Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, explains why Makhlouf may have been targeted.
