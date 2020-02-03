Syrian government shelling kills four Turkish soldiers in Idlib

The Turkish defence ministry has said four Turkish soldiers have been killed and nine wounded by Syrian government shelling.

The Turkish military sent reinforcements to Northern Syria on Sunday after warning that it may intervene against the government’s offensive in Aleppo and Idlib.

Last week, the UN said almost 390,000 people – mostly women and children – had fled their homes since the start of December.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu joins us live from Istanbul, Turkey, for the latest updates.

