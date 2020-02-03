Syrian government shelling kills Turkish troops in Idlib, Ankara says, prompting retaliatory strike

At least four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in “intensive shelling” in the northwestern region of Idlib on Monday by Syrian government forces, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said. A Turkish retaliation killed six Syrian soldiers, according to a monitor group.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en