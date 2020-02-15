Share
Syrian military helicopter downed as Idlib fighting intensifies

2 hours ago

Rebels in northern Syria say they shot down a military helicopter on Friday, killing everyone on board.
Government forces are trying to take the last opposition-held areas in an operation that has displaced more than 800,000 people since the beginning of December.
Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Reyhanli on the Turkey-Syria border.

