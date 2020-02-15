Syrian military helicopter downed as Idlib fighting intensifies

Rebels in northern Syria say they shot down a military helicopter on Friday, killing everyone on board.

Government forces are trying to take the last opposition-held areas in an operation that has displaced more than 800,000 people since the beginning of December.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Reyhanli on the Turkey-Syria border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Syria #Idlib