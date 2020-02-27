Syrian rebels fight to hold onto key northern town

Syrian rebels are fighting to hold onto a key northwestern town they have recaptured from the army.

Supported by Turkey, opposition forces went into Saraqeb overnight, reversing one of the main gains of the government forces’ devastating offensive in the region with Russian backing.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Hatay.

