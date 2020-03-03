Syrian refugees in limbo on Turkey-Greece border

Frustration and anger are growing among refugees on the border between Turkey and Greece.

They are waiting to seize an opportunity to get into the European Union via Bulgaria and Greece.

The Turkish government says more than 117,000 refugees have crossed borders.

But Greece has already deported some.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from the border town of Doyran.

