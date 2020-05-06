Share
Syrians flee camps and return to destroyed homes in Idlib

12 hours ago

A new UN report says Syria had the largest number of people displaced because of conflict last year.
Almost a million people fled a government offensive in Idlib in December alone.
Since a ceasefire in March, tens of thousands of people have returned to find their homes have been destroyed.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

