Syrians flee camps and return to destroyed homes in Idlib

A new UN report says Syria had the largest number of people displaced because of conflict last year.

Almost a million people fled a government offensive in Idlib in December alone.

Since a ceasefire in March, tens of thousands of people have returned to find their homes have been destroyed.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

