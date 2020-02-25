Syrians fleeing attacks in Idlib find shelter in caves

The UN is warning of a bloodbath as fighting in northwest Syria moves closer to makeshift camps for internally displaced families.

Those are not the only people at risk. Some families have been forced to hide in underground caves and prison cells in desperate attempts to escape from the winter cold.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

