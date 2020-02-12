Syria’s army pushes into Idlib province

Syria’s army is trying to fully capture the country’s last rebel-held territory.

Backed by Russian fighter jets, it has just recaptured the al-Nairab village in Idlib province that Syrian opposition rebels had regained.

This comes as Turkey sends more troops into those areas, after facing direct confrontation with Syrian forces.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned of a swift response if Syrian government forces continue to attack Turkish troops.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

