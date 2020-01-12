Syria’s ceasefire comes into force in Idlib province

A ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey has come into effect in Syria’s Idlib province.

It comes less than 24 hours after at government air raids in and around Idlib resulted in several deaths.

The rescue effort is still ongoing, as is the search for survivors.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

