Syria’s Idlib protesters: ‘Talks of ceasefires turn out to be lies’

Frustration is growing in Syria after a ceasefire agreement was violated, killing 21 people in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

The deal came into effect last Sunday, but violence has continued, forcing more people from their homes and protesters to the streets.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

