Syria’s Idlib sees ghost towns as hundreds of thousands flee

At least one million people are on the move in Syria’s Idlib province.

Stranded on the border area with Turkey and fearing Syrian government bombardments, the displaced have nowhere left to run or hide.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports from Cilvegozu on Turkey’s border with Syria.

