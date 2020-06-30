-
Belgian king’s regret over DR Congo a sign of the times - 9 hours ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in parts of China, India - 9 hours ago
-
French local elections: Macron never really had the common touch - 9 hours ago
-
Pro-democracy activists decry Hong Kong security bill - 9 hours ago
-
Koalas could go extinct in Australian state of NSW ‘before 2050’ - 9 hours ago
-
Hong Kong protest to go ahead despite new law - 10 hours ago
-
Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council - 10 hours ago
-
Syria’s war: EU and UN push to raise billions in humanitarian aid for Syrian people - 10 hours ago
-
France’s oldest nuclear reactor to be switched off today - 10 hours ago
-
Venezuelan President orders EU ambassador to leave country within 72 hours - 10 hours ago
This time last year, foreign ministers from more than 50 countries pledged 6 point 2 billion euros in aid for millions of Syrians struggling because of the more than nine-year-long civil war.
Today, the EU and UN will gather many of those same representatives again… but there are questions about how much fundraising is possible, as the pandemic devastates European economies and poses challenges closer to home.
One of those UN agencies taking part in the pledge drive is the World Food Programme, and its Syria country Director, Corinne Fleischer joins us from Damascus.
