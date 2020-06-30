Syria’s war: EU and UN push to raise billions in humanitarian aid for Syrian people

This time last year, foreign ministers from more than 50 countries pledged 6 point 2 billion euros in aid for millions of Syrians struggling because of the more than nine-year-long civil war.

Today, the EU and UN will gather many of those same representatives again… but there are questions about how much fundraising is possible, as the pandemic devastates European economies and poses challenges closer to home.

One of those UN agencies taking part in the pledge drive is the World Food Programme, and its Syria country Director, Corinne Fleischer joins us from Damascus.

