Syria’s war: Russia and Turkey annouce ceasefire in Idlib

27 mins ago

Russia and Turkey have announced a ceasefire in Idlib – the country’s last rebel-held stronghold.
At least 1,300 people have been killed in Idlib since September 2018.
The UN reports almost 300,000 Syrians have been displaced from Idlib since mid-December.
Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal reports live from Ankara.

