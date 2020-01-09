Syria’s war: Russia and Turkey annouce ceasefire in Idlib

Russia and Turkey have announced a ceasefire in Idlib – the country’s last rebel-held stronghold.

At least 1,300 people have been killed in Idlib since September 2018.

The UN reports almost 300,000 Syrians have been displaced from Idlib since mid-December.

Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal reports live from Ankara.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SyriaWar #Russia