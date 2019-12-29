Tackle ban: American football head injuries under review

Some legislators in the United States want to change the way children play American football, to make it safer.

The state of New York is the latest to consider amending rules, in an attempt to reduce head injuries.

But, even with a new study highlighting the risks of the game, there is resistance.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from Bridgewater, New Jersey.

