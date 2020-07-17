Share
Tackling climate change: Could the coronavirus be a blueprint? | To the point?

2 hours ago

COVID-19 has taught us to change our lives. So is it time for a rethink on tackling the other huge challenge to humanity: climate change? Our guests: Helena Marschall (Fridays for Future), Stefan Rahmstorf (climatologist), Donata Riedel (Handelsblatt)Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

