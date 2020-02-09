-
Taiwan: Cruise ship returns to Keelung after being turned away from Japan amid coronavirus fears
A cruise ship that was barred from docking in Japan due to coronavirus fears returned to the Taiwanese port city of Keelung on Saturday.
Footage shows health officials boarding the SuperStar Aquarius vessel to conduct testing for the virus.
The ship was reportedly allowed to dock, despite a government ban on international cruise ships doing so that was introduced on Thursday, due to over 90 percent of the passengers on board being Taiwanese.
After everyone onboard tested negative for the virus on Saturday evening, the Taiwanese Health Ministry gave native passengers permission to return home with the caveat that they quarantine themselves for 14 days once there.
The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). Chinese health officials said that the death toll has reached 723, with more than 34,000 infected Globally.
