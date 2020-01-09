Share
0 0 0 0

Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

39 mins ago

After seven months of unrest in Hong Kong, people in Taiwan are taking notice.
Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled to the island since the demonstrations began.
And Taiwan’s presidential election this weekend is seen as a referendum on Beijing’s increasing influence.
Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Taiwan

Leave a Comment