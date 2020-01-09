Taiwan election seen as referendum on China influence

After seven months of unrest in Hong Kong, people in Taiwan are taking notice.

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters have fled to the island since the demonstrations began.

And Taiwan’s presidential election this weekend is seen as a referendum on Beijing’s increasing influence.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Taiwan