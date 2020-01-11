Taiwan elections: Voters send China a resounding ‘no thanks’ | DW News

Taiwan’s pro-independence president Tsai Ing-wen has won a second term following national elections. Voters backed Tsai’s tough stance against the island’s large and powerful neighbor, China. Supporters began celebrating as early results showed Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party had won a comfortable majority. Tsai campaigned on protecting Taiwan’s independence against threats from China. The main opposition candidate, Han Kuo-yu, conceded defeat. He had advocated for closer ties with China to improve trade.

