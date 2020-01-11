Share
0 0 0 0

Taiwan goes to the polls, as voters factor in candidates’ stance on China

17 mins ago

Early results from Taiwanese television networks and the Election Commission showed President Tsai Ing-wen leading her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, in Saturday’s presidential election, possibly putting her on the way to winning a second term.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment