Taiwan: Hundreds of thousands protest against pres. candidate Han Kuo-yu

An estimated 500,000 people swarmed the streets of the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Saturday to demand the recall of current mayor and presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu.

Many residents reportedly feel abandoned after Han launched his presidential campaign so soon after becoming mayor in November 2018.

Footage shows people marching with banners, trucks with drummers on, and protesters beating Han Kuo-yu dolls.

Another demonstration was organised in support of Han about 4km (2.5 miles) away. Police were present but the protests remained peaceful.

“Only liberty can lead to happiness for the Taiwanese people. Living in a communist state is equal to life in hell,” said one protester, as others chanted that Han Kuo-yu is a “loser.”

Han is the first politician from the centre-right Kuomintang party to be elected mayor of Kaohsiung since 1998, and was selected as the party’s presidential candidate after winning the primary in July.

He will face off against incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen of the centre-left Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the election on January 11 2020.

