Taiwan: President Tsai Ing-wen holds rally on eve of election

Taiwanese President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Tsai Ing-wen held a rally in Taipei on Friday, just ahead of the presidential vote set to take place on January 11.

Tsai urged her supporters to cast their vote on Saturday, saying that “the youth from Hong Kong demonstrates with their tears of blood that ‘One Country, Two Systems’ doesn’t work. So, the youth from Taiwan will show them democracy and freedom will overcome any difficulty.”

Tsai will face off against centre-right Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu in the upcoming election.

