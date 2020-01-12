-
Taiwan: Thousands celebrate Pres. Tsai Ing-wen”s landslide re-election victory
Thousands of Taiwanese people gathered to celebrate in Taipei on Saturday, as Taiwan’s incumbent leader Tsai Ing-wen won the country’s presidential election with 8.1 million votes.
Footage shows President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice-president-elect William Lai and other Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members waving to jubilant supporters from stage.
The Taiwanese leader marked the start of her new term by saying that China must stop threatening the island. “Peace means that China must abandon threats of force against Taiwan” she said.
Tsai, who won a second term with 57 percent of the vote, beat her main competitor Han Kuo-yu to of the opposition and China-friendly Kuomintang party (KMT), who received 39 percent.
