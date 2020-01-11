Taiwan: Voters cast ballots in presidential election dominated by relationship with China

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Taiwanese voters cast ballots in a presidential election on Saturday to decide largely between current President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang (KMT). Parliament seats where the DPP holds a majority are up for grabs as well.

Since Tsai’s party suffered a setback in local elections in 2018, she has been looking to win over voters She has been campaigning on strong economic results and promises to stand up to China.

Polls closed at 0800 GMT with preliminary results expected to be announced shortly after.

