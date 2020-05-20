Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen says no to ‘one country, two systems’

Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for “one country, two systems”, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, calling for both sides to find a way to coexist but drawing swift condemnation from China.

In a speech after being sworn in for her second and final term in office, Tsai said relations between Taiwan and China had reached a historical turning point.

