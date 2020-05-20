-
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted – full interview! – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Lesotho prime minister resigns after implication in wife’s murder - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus LIVE: Capt Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m (€37m) for health workers - 9 hours ago
-
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen says no to ‘one country, two systems’ - 9 hours ago
-
CO2 emissions could fall 7 percent in 2020 due to Covid-19, study shows - 9 hours ago
-
Back to school: Europe battles with the complexity of education during a pandemic - 9 hours ago
-
Madrid prepares: Spanish capital looks forward to life after lockdown - 9 hours ago
-
Sanchez seeks extension: Spanish parliament to vote on extending state of alert - 9 hours ago
-
UK future fund: 280 million euro government startup investment scheme opens for applications - 9 hours ago
-
Palestinian President Abbas says accords with Israel, US are void - 9 hours ago
Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen says no to ‘one country, two systems’
Taiwan wants dialogue with China but cannot accept its proposal for “one country, two systems”, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, calling for both sides to find a way to coexist but drawing swift condemnation from China.
In a speech after being sworn in for her second and final term in office, Tsai said relations between Taiwan and China had reached a historical turning point.
