Tajikistan: Tajik Super Cup final held at empty stadium amid coronavirus pandemic

A club football final took place behind closed doors in Dushanbe on Saturday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The teams Istiklol and Khujand participated in the Tajik Super Cup 2020, which resulted in a 2-1 victory to Istiklol, and its ninth Tajik Super Cup trophy overall.

Muhammadjon Rakhimov and Manuchehr Dzahlilov were the goalscorers for the winning side. The latter was named the player of the match.

The Tajik Super Cup has been an annual event since 2010 and this year took place despite the coronavirus pandemic. However as a safety precaution all stands remained vacant. Footage shows the players warming up ahead of the game.

As of April 4 no coronavirus cases had been registered in Tajikistan, according to authorities.

