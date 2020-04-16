Take a cab ride through New York City during the quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As New York City continues to battle its coronavirus epidemic, the worst in the United States, streets were mostly empty, as filmed from a taxi cab on Thursday morning.

Landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge and Wall Street can be seen in the footage.

New York continues to mount cases as testing ramps up. The borough of Queens alone has nearly 40,000 of the more than 118,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city.

Video ID: 20200416-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly