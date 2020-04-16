-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Take a cab ride through New York City during the quarantine
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
As New York City continues to battle its coronavirus epidemic, the worst in the United States, streets were mostly empty, as filmed from a taxi cab on Thursday morning.
Landmarks such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the Williamsburg Bridge and Wall Street can be seen in the footage.
New York continues to mount cases as testing ramps up. The borough of Queens alone has nearly 40,000 of the more than 118,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the city.
Video ID: 20200416-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly