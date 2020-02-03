Talavera pottery in Mexico: Traditional style listed by UNESCO

It is a style of ceramics that dates back centuries and a tradition that links Spain and Mexico.

Now, the cultural significance of “Talavera” pottery has been officially recognised by the United Nations’s cultural agency, UNESCO.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports from Puebla in Mexico, where the style has become intertwined with the city’s identity.

