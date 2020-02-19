Taliban glamour – London’s Barbican displays surprising photos of fighters

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

London’s Barbican Centre displayed rare pictures of Taliban fighters – holding plastic flowers, wearing kohl and holding hands with each other, as footage filmed on Wednesday shows.

The photographs are said to be found by Magnum photographer Thomas Dworzak in Kandahar when he was covering the US operation in Afghanistan post 9/11.

Associate curator at Barbican Arts Centre, Alona Pardo, noted that “these are found, vernacular photographs that the Taliban fighters took for themselves, of themselves,” adding that “it’s not about how a white Western war photojournalist is picturing them; this is how he found them.”

The photographer found the pictures in what Pardo described as “covert” photo booths when photography was banned under the Taliban. The few photo studios were allegedly allowed to remain open for the purpose of taking passport photographs.

In Dworzak’s collection of photographs, Taliban fighters are pictured wearing kohl on their eyes, holding hands or flowers, and set against vibrant backgrounds.

The Barbican curator described the photographs as “absolutely surprising artefacts,” which she said “are incredibly stylised, they are incredibly feminised in a way.”

Pardo stressed that “it directly contradicts the public image of the soldier, particularly the Taliban soldier – this kind of uber-masculine, patriarchal, misogynistic community that we perceive of in the West.”

“And [it is] really important that Thomas Dworzak found these photographs that we all kind of, you know, understand that society slightly better,” she added.

The photographs are part of a group show dubbed ‘Masculinities: Liberation through Photography’, which features work by dozens of artists.

