Tanzania crackdown: Government restricts foreign broadcasters
Tanzania is enforcing a new crackdown on the media.
Under a new law, coverage of the coronavirus pandemic will essentially be silenced.
And there are fears it will also prevent fair and balanced reporting on the presidential election later this year.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.
