Tanzania: FIFA accredited assistant referee shows off lockdown training routine

This is probably the first time in football history a linesman became a world star for calling offsides.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, there are no official football matches at the moment in Africa and most countries, as most world leaders enforce strict stay-at-home measures. Frank Komba, a FIFA accredited assistant referee from Tanzania, has been exercising and practicing match duties with full referee’s get-up in his living room.

He put up a video of his training on WhatsApp and on March 28, after the Tanzania Football Federation published it on their social media, Komba went viral. He originally shared the footage on a WhatsApp group of local referees, before it attracted the attention of a journalist from Tanzania Football Federation.

Footage on Saturday shows Komba flagging imaginary offsides and jumping on the spot during living room training.

Although Tanzania has been keeping movement restrictions low amid the pandemic, Frank Komba feels like he has “contributed to this fight against the COVID-19 disease,” but encouraging people to stay at home to train.

A father of one daughter, the linesman is also a police officer and a legal lecturer in Dar es-Salaam, the biggest city in Tanzania. Besides training, during lockdown Komba also takes care of his chickens and rabbits at his home in the Chanika suburb.

The country has registered so far 32 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths related to the virus, according the Johns Hopkins University data.

